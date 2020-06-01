Announcing the 1950 Census Project for the Morse One-Step Site

Joel Weintraub has announced a major new addition that he created for Stephen Morse’s One-Step Webpages site: the 1950 Census Project includes 230,000 plus 1950 Enumeration Districts’ definitions transcribed and searchable, an additional 79,000 small urban/rural names added to the definitions, and over 2,400 city street indexes for most cities over 5,000 in population.
The work was performed by was done with Steve Morse, Joel Weintraub, and under 80 volunteers. All of this is online at https://stevemorse.org/ right now.
