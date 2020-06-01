MyHeritage is Offering Free Access to Different Record Collections Every Day in June

Starting today, each day of the month MyHeritage is offering a different and significant historical record collection will be available for free.

According to the announcement:

“The collections chosen for this offer were handpicked for their value for family historians and include collections that are exclusive to MyHeritage. Among them are the Sweden Household Examination Books, 1840–1947, 1940 Denmark Census, and U.S. City Directories. Altogether, we’ll be providing free access to more than 2 billion historical records throughout June!

“All the collections are available on www.myheritage.com/research, and you can find the full schedule for the free collections, including direct links, on our blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/05/each-day-of-june-a-different-record-collection-will-be-free/.

Here is a list of the collections that will be made available for free during June:

Access to these collections on the specified days will be completely free, but free registration to MyHeritage will be required for non-MyHeritage users.

We hope you take advantage of this offer, and that more people will become familiar with the wonderful historical content on MyHeritage.

Enjoy!