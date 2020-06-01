New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 1 June 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added 6.5 million New York land records and over 1 million Uruguay passenger lists, 1880 – 1980.  Additional records were added for American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, England, France, Iceland, Ireland, Niue, Norway, Peru, South Africa, Spain and the United Kingdom.  Additional US records were added for AK, CA, HI, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MS, NY, NC, OH, PA, UT, VA, and WI.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 3,387 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 15 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 3,876 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 3,217 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 10,445 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 2,849 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 20,339 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 182 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 45,719 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 30,618 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 572 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 21,690 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Devon and Cornwall Marriages, 1660-1912 240 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932 41,452 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Iceland Iceland Church Census, 1744-1965 16,389 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Estate Commissioners Offices, Applications from Evicted Tenants, 1907 3,403 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland, Parliamentary Papers on Emigration to Canada, 1826 316 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland, Registers of Queen’s Colleges, 1849-1858 2,056 0 New indexed records collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 3,227 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Norway Norway, Oslo, Census, 1832-1954 21,353 0 New indexed records collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 1,503 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 9,018 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 7,040 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998 42,524 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 868 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 6,459 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 35,722 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 996 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 5,165 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 6,176 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Netherdutch Reformed Church Registers (Pretoria Archive), 1838-1991 657 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Province of La Coruña, Municipal Records, 1648-1941 45,514 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772-1935 269,156 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 3,055 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989 302 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 167 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000 61 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 7,583 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Jefferson Star, County Cemetery Records, 1800-2000 1,512 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Buchanan County Obituaries and Cemetery Records, ca.1796-1988 62,741 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975 184 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 47,804 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 45,429 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943 7,619 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Silver Bow County, Cemetery Indexes, 1880-2003 40 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999 338 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Newark, Woodland Cemetery Records, 1895-1980 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Lackawanna, Holy Cross Cemetery Records, 1855-1965 133,609 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 26,883 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955 2,161 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 24,852 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Grimes County, Marriage Records, 1951-1966 12 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 17,197 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 7,026 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alaska, Pribilof Islands (particularly St. Paul Island) Census Records, 1881-1910 13,764 0 New indexed records collection
United States Arizona Deaths, 1870-1951 253 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 29,787 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011 3,829 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
United States Delaware Vital Records, 1650-1974 827 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida, County Voter Registration Records, 1867-1905 1 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900 70,010 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Nez Perce County, Brower Wann Funeral Home Records, 1925-1986 2,836 0 New indexed records collection
United States Kansas, Grant County, Census Records, 1895-1982 157,151 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana Confederate Pensions, 1898-1950 264 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana State Penitentiary Records, 1866-1963 258 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, County Births, 1867-1917 37 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Saginaw County, Biographical Card File, ca. 1830-2000 121 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Waseca County Historical Society, Burial Cards, ca.1860-1992 9,776 0 New indexed records collection
United States North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005 784 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 147 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Register of Military Volunteers, 1861-1865 506 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 967,662 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975 6,549,048 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 16 0 New indexed records collection
United States Wisconsin, County Naturalization Records, 1807-1992 150,768 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Uruguay Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888-1980 1,022,878 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 1,251 0 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

