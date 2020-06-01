New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 1 June 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added 6.5 million New York land records and over 1 million Uruguay passenger lists, 1880 – 1980. Additional records were added for American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, England, France, Iceland, Ireland, Niue, Norway, Peru, South Africa, Spain and the United Kingdom. Additional US records were added for AK, CA, HI, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MS, NY, NC, OH, PA, UT, VA, and WI.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930
|3,387
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|15
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|3,876
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|3,217
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|10,445
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|2,849
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|20,339
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|182
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|45,719
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|30,618
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|572
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|21,690
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Devon and Cornwall Marriages, 1660-1912
|240
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932
|41,452
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Iceland
|Iceland Church Census, 1744-1965
|16,389
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Estate Commissioners Offices, Applications from Evicted Tenants, 1907
|3,403
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Parliamentary Papers on Emigration to Canada, 1826
|316
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Registers of Queen’s Colleges, 1849-1858
|2,056
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|3,227
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Norway
|Norway, Oslo, Census, 1832-1954
|21,353
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|1,503
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|9,018
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|7,040
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998
|42,524
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|868
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|6,459
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|35,722
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|996
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|5,165
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|6,176
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Netherdutch Reformed Church Registers (Pretoria Archive), 1838-1991
|657
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Province of La Coruña, Municipal Records, 1648-1941
|45,514
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772-1935
|269,156
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|3,055
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989
|302
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942
|167
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000
|61
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|7,583
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Jefferson Star, County Cemetery Records, 1800-2000
|1,512
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Buchanan County Obituaries and Cemetery Records, ca.1796-1988
|62,741
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975
|184
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|47,804
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|45,429
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943
|7,619
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Silver Bow County, Cemetery Indexes, 1880-2003
|40
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999
|338
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Newark, Woodland Cemetery Records, 1895-1980
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, Lackawanna, Holy Cross Cemetery Records, 1855-1965
|133,609
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|26,883
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955
|2,161
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|24,852
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Grimes County, Marriage Records, 1951-1966
|12
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|17,197
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|7,026
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alaska, Pribilof Islands (particularly St. Paul Island) Census Records, 1881-1910
|13,764
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Arizona Deaths, 1870-1951
|253
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|29,787
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011
|3,829
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
|United States
|Delaware Vital Records, 1650-1974
|827
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida, County Voter Registration Records, 1867-1905
|1
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900
|70,010
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Nez Perce County, Brower Wann Funeral Home Records, 1925-1986
|2,836
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Kansas, Grant County, Census Records, 1895-1982
|157,151
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana Confederate Pensions, 1898-1950
|264
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana State Penitentiary Records, 1866-1963
|258
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, County Births, 1867-1917
|37
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Saginaw County, Biographical Card File, ca. 1830-2000
|121
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Waseca County Historical Society, Burial Cards, ca.1860-1992
|9,776
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005
|784
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880
|147
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Register of Military Volunteers, 1861-1865
|506
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|967,662
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975
|6,549,048
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|16
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, County Naturalization Records, 1807-1992
|150,768
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Uruguay
|Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888-1980
|1,022,878
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|1,251
|0
|New indexed records collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments