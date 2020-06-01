SLIG Announces Academy Courses and Deadline Modifications

The following announcement was written by the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy, usually abbreviated as “SLIG”:

Our hearts went out to the National Genealogical Society, APG, IGHR, GRIP, and many other organizations who have had to face the Coronavirus pandemic head-on and make vital changes in very little time over the past few months. We applaud the flexibility of presenters, faculty members, and organizations in their efforts to adapt rapidly to difficult times.

So, what about SLIG?

The safety and health of our faculty, students, committee members, and guests are of the utmost importance to us. Therefore, we are navigating slowly and carefully as we plan for 2021. While SLIG 2021 is still scheduled to be held in Salt Lake in January, modifications will be made to ensure the safety of all attending, and contingency plans created to deal with present and future unknowns.

The Hilton has graciously agreed to release us from the second week of our contractual commitment for 2021 so we can focus our efforts. They have also agreed to push our next penalty-increase date out a month to help our students get on their feet a bit more before having to make a commitment to future SLIG education.

Therefore, we are pleased to announce the following changes:

• The SLIG Academy for Professionals 2021 will be held in a virtual format in 2021. Following the successful pattern already established with our fall virtual program, courses will meet each week, beginning mid-February and ending in April. The following courses will be offered; because of the format, students may register for more than one if time permits:

1. Writing and Documenting for Peer Review with Karen Mauer Jones, CG, FGBS, FUGA.

2. Teaching Genealogy Classes in your Community with Katherine R. Willson.

3. The Path to Accreditation and Certification with Paul K. Graham, AG, CG, CGL.

4. Fundamentals of Forensic Genealogy with Catherine B. W. Desmarais, CG.

Complete course outlines and details for our program offerings will be posted throughout the month of June.

• SLIG Scholarship Deadlines: The UGA Jimmy B. Parker, Laura G. Prescott, First-Time Institute Attendee, and Intermediate Foundations scholarship deadlines have been moved to July 1, 2020 to allow candidates more time to prepare and submit their applications.

• Registration opening dates have been adjusted as follows:

▪ SLIG Virtual courses will now open on July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am MDT.

▪ SLIG 2021 will now open on August 8, 2020, at 10:00 am MDT.

▪ SLIG Academy for Professionals will now open on August 8, 2020, at 2:00 pm MDT.

SLIG will communicate through our regular email and social media channels as additional information unfolds. For the most current program information, please visit slig.ugagenealogy.org.

We look forward to seeing you – safe and healthy – in a SLIG course in the future.