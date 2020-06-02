A Digital Map Will Provide Online Access to East End Cemetery, a Historic African-American Burial Ground in Richmond, Virginia

· June 2, 2020 · Current Affairs · No Comments

Built by the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, Department of Geography and the Environment, and Spatial Analysis Lab, the map features drone-captured imagery and GPS data points collected by hundreds of students and volunteers organized by the Friends of East End.

The searchable digital map can be accessed on both phones and tablets.

The East End Cemetery Collaboratory is a learning community composed of faculty and staff from the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University and members of the Friends of East End Cemetery. The Collaboratory is also developing a comprehensive digital archive of the cemetery, which contains:

  • Thousands of records for people interred at East End
  • Gravestone analyses
  • Photographs
  • Newspaper articles
  • Other documents

A beta release is expected by the end of June, with a full release by the start of the 2020–21 academic year.

To learn more about the new map and the work of the East End Collaborator, go to https://engage.richmond.edu/cbl/faculty-fellowships/east-end-cemetery-collaboratory.html.

Don’t you wish there were similar projects for EVERY cemetery?  Hmmm, what are YOU doing to help your fellow genealogists?

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: