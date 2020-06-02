A Digital Map Will Provide Online Access to East End Cemetery, a Historic African-American Burial Ground in Richmond, Virginia

Built by the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, Department of Geography and the Environment, and Spatial Analysis Lab, the map features drone-captured imagery and GPS data points collected by hundreds of students and volunteers organized by the Friends of East End.

The searchable digital map can be accessed on both phones and tablets.

The East End Cemetery Collaboratory is a learning community composed of faculty and staff from the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University and members of the Friends of East End Cemetery. The Collaboratory is also developing a comprehensive digital archive of the cemetery, which contains:

Thousands of records for people interred at East End

Gravestone analyses

Photographs

Newspaper articles

Other documents

A beta release is expected by the end of June, with a full release by the start of the 2020–21 academic year.

To learn more about the new map and the work of the East End Collaborator, go to https://engage.richmond.edu/cbl/faculty-fellowships/east-end-cemetery-collaboratory.html.

Don’t you wish there were similar projects for EVERY cemetery? Hmmm, what are YOU doing to help your fellow genealogists?