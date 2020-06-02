MyHeritage Introduces Cross-Langauge Record Matches

This sounds like a game-changer to me. MyHeritage (the sponsor of this newsletter) has just introduced new technology that will be of interest to anyone whose ancestors spoke a language other than English, whether they were in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, or still back in “the old country.”

MyHeritage’s web site has long been available in 42 different languages and is the most popular genealogy website in most non-English speaking countries, as well as having millions of international users who built family trees found only on MyHeritage, exclusive global record collections, and unique technology for overcoming language barriers.

Today, the company announced a significant innovation: the already existing Global Name Translation Technology™ has been extended to apply to Record Matches as well. With this new addition, translated Record Matches are now calculated on an ongoing basis, and you’ll receive matches with historical records and family tree profiles in other languages. When you view them, the names will be conveniently spelled out using your own alphabet.

Keep in mind that this translates NAMES, not the entire record. As explained in the announcement below, this can be very useful when names are pronounced differently in various languages, such as the name Alexander which was spelled in the old country as Alejandro, Александр, Саша, or Sasha.

You can learn more, both in the announcement below and even more extensive information, complete with screenshots, is available in the MyHeritage Blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/06/introducing-cross-language-record-matches.

Individuals researching their heritage often face a language barrier when researching their ancestors who lived in another country. MyHeritage pioneered Global Name Translation Technology™ to help users overcome this barrier, by automatically translating names between languages. This unique capability, originally conceived by MyHeritage’s Founder and CEO, allows users to locate records that mention their ancestors in different and often unexpected languages (as well as in synonyms in each language). Initially, this was available in our search engine, SuperSearch™, and has now been extended to automatic Record Matches as well.

For example, if you search for an ancestor you know as Alexander, the algorithm may uncover a Spanish record where his name is listed as Alejandro (a Spanish version of Alexander), or a Russian record with the name written Александр in Cyrillic characters (the Russian way to write Alexander), or its common Russian nickname Саша (Sasha).

With this new addition, translated Record Matches are now calculated on an ongoing basis, and you’ll receive matches with historical records and family tree profiles in other languages. When you view them, the names will be conveniently spelled out using your own alphabet. You may already have noticed some records from other languages appearing in your matches.

This feature will help you easily locate records that would otherwise have been very difficult for you to find.

This unique technology is only available on MyHeritage and works hand in hand with our huge database of international records.

You can read more about and see examples of Cross-Language Record Matches on our blog

