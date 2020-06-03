Author Honor Moore To Be Presented in Virtual Literary Series with “Our Revolution”

The following announcement was written by American Ancestors / NEHGS:

In an Unprecedented Partnership, the Boston Public Library, the State Library of Massachusetts, and American Ancestors│NEHGS Collaborate to Present Author Honor Moore with Her Latest Memoir-biography, Our Revolution

Novelist Claire Messud Joins Moore in Conversation About the Book and the Experience of Women in This Century and the Last,Including Moore’s Relatives on the North Shore

June 2, 2020—Boston, Massachusetts—On Monday, June 8, at 6:00 PM EDST, author Honor Moore will be featured in the American Stories, Inspiration Today virtual author series to discuss her new book Our Revolution: A Mother and Daughter at Midcentury. The hour-long event will include a conversation with the award-winning novelist Claire Messud, many of whose past works have also spotlighted the experience of women in ever-changing American culture.

The evening discussion will take place online and free of charge as part of the new virtual series presented by American Ancestors|New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) in partnership with the Boston Public Library and also, for this event, with the State Library of Massachusetts.

“I am thrilled to bring my mother Jenny home to Boston where she began her journey from ten-year-old Myopia Hunt Club blue ribbon winner, to mother of nine and civil rights activist in Jersey City and Washington, to writer and tear-gassed protestor at the Chicago Hilton in 1968,” commented the author on her upcoming appearance. “A life to pay attention to, especially in this June 2020 moment.”

“Honor Moore’s Our Revolution will be of great interest to lovers of Massachusetts history and culture. Her descriptions of how previous generations of her mother’s family shaped both her mother’s and her own view of the world will make us all think about our own legacies,” said Albie Johnson, State Librarian.

In Our Revolution, Honor Moore shares the story of her mother and herself, their relationship and changing lives as 20th-Century women. In past acclaimed books, she has presented her bishop father, Paul Moore, and her Boston painter grandmother, Margarett Sargent. Now, with the sweep of an epic novel, she introduces readers to Jenny McKean Moore, her charismatic and brilliant mother who was born into privilege on Boston’s North Shore, and whose life shifted dramatically as she engaged in the peace and social justice movements of the 1960s. After nine children, Jenny realized her ambition to become a writer. Moore’s conversation with Claire Messud about Our Revolution will explore the lives of American women then and now.

“How lucky we are to be hearing from two such insightful, perceptive female authors about a topic so rich and topical,” said series co-producer Margaret Talcott of American Ancestors| NEHGS. “Our Revolution is at once a history — or, rather, a Boston herstory, presented by a descendant of the Sargent, Hunnewell, and McKean families – and a story of today, of a woman writer coming into her own.”

Honor Moore is the author of The Bishop’s Daughter, a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, and The White Blackbird, a New York Times Notable Book, as well as three collections of poems.

Claire Messud is the author of such acclaimed works as The Burning Girl and The Emperor’s Children. She is Senior Lecturer in English at Harvard University.

Register for this free event at: https://wgbh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VPivIIVFSH2tlU25ObCFTw

