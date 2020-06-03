Family Legends: Facts or Fiction?

Today I read a delightful article, People Share The Biggest Twists In Their Family History, written by Eric Spring and published in the georgetakei.com web site at https://www.georgetakei.com/twists-in-family-tree-2646141845.html. It was “delightful” because it listed all sorts of stories about ancestors, stories that have been handed down in various families through the generations.

As much as I enjoyed the article, I must say I was very disappointed the article never mentioned the word “accuracy.” I have no way or proving or disproving any of these stories but they certainly will look bogus to any experienced genealogist.

Even without any sort of proof, I have to say that all of these stories are “questionable.”

Here are a couple of examples:

“Interesting, if not incredibly sad. I had a great great grandma (or aunt, can’t remember) who had 13 children out of wedlock, all by different men. She was nicknamed notoriously loose Julie by her town.”

“Also one of these women (either my g-grandma or my g-g-grandma) was involved in the first car wreck in her city as a teenager when she stole her parent’s car and drove it into a horse-drawn buggy. A legend.”

I wrote about the many myths in stories handed down in families over the generations few weeks ago at https://blog.eogn.com/2020/05/21/genealogy-myths/. If you are interested, you might want to read that article.

If you are looking for some amusing, although questionable, stories, grab a salt shaker, open it, take a few grains of salt, and then read People Share The Biggest Twists In Their Family History at https://www.georgetakei.com/twists-in-family-tree-2646141845.html. You probably will also want to read the comments at the end of the article.