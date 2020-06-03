An article in the Daily Mail web site surprised me:
Last US citizen receiving a Civil War pension dies in North Carolina – nearly 170 years after her father defected from the Confederate Army on the way to Gettysburg to fight for the Union to abolish slavery.
-
- Mose Triplett fought for both the Confederate and Union Armies during the Civil War of 1861- 1865
- In 1930, at the age of 83, his much-younger wife gave birth to daughter Irene
- Irene qualified for a Civil War pension as the daughter of a veteran; and began receiving the government money in the mid-1950s
You can read the full story at: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8382349/Last-citizen-receiving-Civil-War-pension-dies-North-Carolina.html.
