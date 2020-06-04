Due to Covid-19 the 2020 British Institute Will Be Virtual

Each presenter will introduce topics they will cover in 2021, so you can begin your research while staying healthy and safe at home. Basic through intermediate levels of instruction will be offered in four “Live” presentations with “live” question and answer time. From the comfort of your home access a full syllabus highlighting relevant record groups. Courses will run consecutively, so take one, two, or all three from 12-14 October. We hope to “see” you there!
- 12 October – Tracing Your Irish Family History with Chris Paton
- 13 October – English Research; The Fundamentals and Beyond with Paul Milner
- 14 October – Hidden Treasures in Welsh Family History with Darris Williams
For full British Institute details visit: www.isbgfh.com.
