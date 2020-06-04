Due to Covid-19 the 2020 British Institute Will Be Virtual

· June 4, 2020 · Conferences · No Comments

Each presenter will introduce topics they will cover in 2021, so you can begin your research while staying healthy and safe at home. Basic through intermediate levels of instruction will be offered in four “Live” presentations with “live” question and answer time. From the comfort of your home access a full syllabus highlighting relevant record groups. Courses will run consecutively, so take one, two, or all three from 12-14 October. We hope to “see” you there!

  • 12 October – Tracing Your Irish Family History with Chris Paton
  • 13 October – English Research; The Fundamentals and Beyond with Paul Milner
  • 14 October – Hidden Treasures in Welsh Family History with Darris Williams

For full British Institute details visit: www.isbgfh.com.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: