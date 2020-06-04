Joel Weintraub ‘s YouTube Genealogy Video Talks are Now Available

The following is a (slightly edited) announcement from Joel Weintraub describing some new YouTube videos he has created:

My initial goal was to put online 12 to 14 genealogy talks I’ve given to audiences on Census research, Ellis Island topics, and some natural history subjects. I never give the same talk twice, so I updated/revised/added to all the talks.

All six census talks are now available at my YouTube channel “JDW Talks”. They include two talks on the 1950 U.S. Census that should become available to the public on April of 2022. “The 1950 U.S. Census for Genealogists” talk (the only truly new talk) discusses how that census was done, hiring of census takers (do you own a fountain pen?), training of enumerators including part of an actual session for my virtual audience, sampling, questions, forms, housing schedule and where to find statistics for your large city block, and post enumeration processes like coding, and the results.

Find out why enumerators were told to lie about birthplace of a person for a specific situation they might encounter (that’s going to drive genealogists crazy). See original census forms in my collection but sorry, only I get to handle them.

The “1950 Census Location Search Tools” talk discusses the location tools that Steve Morse, I, and our volunteers now have in place on the One-Step site (stevemorse.org) to help people do successful searches from a 1950 address when that federal census opens. When the 1940 census opened, we had about 2 ¼ million hits that day on Steve’s website, so with this video I’m hoping to reach similar researchers and tell them, from one of the persons responsible for those tools, my prediction on what to expect, how to prepare for locational searches, what resources they should/will have, how to use them, and when not to use them. Randy Seaver had a nice writeup of these two videos at: https://tinyurl.com/y9cl8nvo

Additional census PowerPoint videos I put online are on the non-federal censuses of New York City, the 1940 census schedule, introduction to the census, and the origin of the 72-year rule. I also put three natural history videos on the channel including a fun birdwatching virtual field trip to southern California (have your virtual camera ready). I intend to put three Ellis Island talks on my channel in the future.

The following link will go to a page showing the title of the videos, running time, and YouTube address of each of the videos: https://tinyurl.com/ycsg7af8.