Nurse Who Volunteered to Work in NYC Gets Married in Times Square, Surrounded by Fellow Health Care Heroes

After having to cancel her wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, a nurse from Texas decided to drop everything and fly to New York City to help on the front lines of the battle. There, she formed a bond with other out-of-town nurses, who would soon help her throw a wedding to remember.

Amanda Stuart said she couldn’t take a leave of absence from her job to come to New York — she had to resign. “Anyone who knows me can attest to the fact that God gave me a deep desire to serve others, especially those in need,” Stuart told CBS News via email. “Whether it’s a friend or a family member I feel I need to be there for, I’II drop everything to be there for someone.”

Stuart said she was overwhelmed with guilt, anger, fear and sadness, but she started to become friends with the nurses on her bus and they began to confide in each other. “Many of them heard I had to cancel my wedding and began joking about having Ronnie fly out here and just walk to Times Square to get married,” Stuart said. “It would be a fun and memorable experience for all. They even offered to serve as our bridesmaids and groomsmen in their scrubs.”

Instead of just joking about it, Stuart decided to do it.

“I had complete strangers provide a cake, a wedding dress, shoes, jewelry, music, and flowers for my wedding,” she said. “The NYPD & FDNY blocked off the ‘red stairs’ where the wedding would be held.” Stuart was told no one in history has ever been allowed to marry at the iconic stairs in Times Square — an area that’s normally teeming with tourists.

