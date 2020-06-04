The following announcement was written by Vivid-Pix:

Vivid-Pix AI Photo Restoration Software Instantly Restores Old Photos

June 4, 2020, Savannah, GA — Vivid-Pix brings back family reunion memories while making new ones. Family reunions may be different this year, but Vivid-Pix RESTORE patented AI image restoration software will help you relive past reunions and virtually create this year’s reunion. Vivid-Pix instantly brings your treasured, old photos back to life and with these tips to plan a virtual reunion , you can connect with family members and friends when you aren’t able to meet in person. With Vivid-Pix technology, make this a year to remember and share with future generations.

Relive Yesterday’s Memories and Plan a Virtual Reunion

Vivid-Pix and Maureen Taylor, The Photo Detective®, have collaborated to put together everything you need to hold a virtual reunion. Learn more at https://vivid-pix.com/solutions.

“Many of us are stuck at home, missing events that we love and look forward to. A beloved photo from years past, faded with time, and revived with Vivid-Pix RESTORE makes us feel more connected. With photos and meeting apps, we can communicate with our families to relive history and make new memories,” states Rick Voight, CEO, Vivid-Pix.

“Photographs from family reunions provide successive generations with a sense of identity, connection, and belonging,” says Maureen Taylor, The Photo Detective ® . “Every reunion, my husband’s family poses for a family portrait. That’s 60 years of tradition captured in a photographic time capsule. These images inspire younger generations to ask questions about those relatives.”

Family Photography is Key to Maintaining Family History

Family photos from the past are a critical component in maintaining history for generations to come. Gordon Clarke, Strategic Solution Manager for the non-profit organization FamilySearch International, the world’s largest genealogy organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, recently talked about the importance of organizing and restoring photos to trace family roots. Gordon said, “There’s all the photos out there that are lost. And you look at writings on the back of photos, albums that get destroyed by floods, and weather, and heat. There’s just so much valuable information; that the information that is in people’s homes is just as important, or even more important, than the information that is in archives and libraries and government record storing facilities. So it’s a natural outgrowth to start looking at: ‘How do we help people preserve digitally, not only the photo, but the story surrounding the photo, the people, the events?’”

“Photos are a return ticket to a moment otherwise gone”

Kim S. Harrison, a Vice President of the Phoenix, Arizona-based West Valley Genealogical Society and formerly with Ancestry.com, believes that the rush of feelings that come forward from a photo is priceless. “I came across this wonderful quote, ‘Photos are a return ticket to a moment otherwise gone,’” Shares Kim. “I do feel the quote sums up my feelings as I go through boxes and boxes of old photos. It is a passport to past memories. Extra special since so many family members are no longer with us. Photos are priceless!”

About Vivid-Pix ®

Vivid-Pix RESTORE is the one-stop solution for family historians, genealogists, archivists, hobbyists, and more. Utilizing patented image science and artificial intelligence, RESTORE instantly restores old faded photos and documents, including scanned prints, slides, glass plates, tintypes, letters, journals, records, newspaper clippings, family memoirs, and holiday cards while providing image organization, editing, and searchable IPTC and EXIF-compliant metadata tagging.

Vivid-Pix RESTORE is available for Mac and Windows for $49.99 at: https://vivid-pix.com/restore/buy.html, with a no-credit-card-required free trial at: https://vivid-pix.com/restore/free-trial.html. The U.S. Patent Office has awarded a patent to Vivid-Pix for its image processing techniques used to automatically correct faded images. For more information, see: https://vivid-pix.com/

About Maureen Taylor, The Photo Detective®