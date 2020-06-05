Nearly Half a Million U.S. Naturalization Records from The Bronx and Queens to Become Available Online

According to an article by Michael Gartland in the New York Daily News:

“Finding out more about your family tree is about to get a whole lot easier.

“More than 400,000 naturalization records from the Bronx and Queens will become available online as part of a new project funded by the feds.

The three-year, $872,000 project will be paid for through a $263,500 grant from the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration, as well as state money, and will allow the Bronx and Queens County Clerks offices to upload thousand of records online and then promote them.”

You can read a lot more in Michael Gartland’s article at https://bit.ly/30cLKeb.

