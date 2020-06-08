Announcing the Launch of New Parish Chest Website

The following announcement was written by the Family History Federation:

Comprehensive One-Stop Online Shopping Experience for all Family Historians!

The Family History Federation formally launched Parish Chest at its AGM on 31 May 2020. Aimed at family historians at all levels, the Family History Federation believes this new comprehensive online shopping facility presents a wealth of information to researchers all in one place. It is a new companion website to Family History Books Online; both are in the Family History Federation family.

Several commercial websites already offer basic information required for creating a family tree, but there comes a time when the researcher requires more local detailed information about a particular area, parish or topic which will add to their family story, “put meat on the bones” and complete the picture! Parish Chest now has the answer as the Federation has brought together many data sets and much information, compiled and marketed by individual family history societies, with other genealogical goods and services. It’s all in one place for ease of access, shopping and purchase!

The Family History Federation, an educational charity supporting family history worldwide, is confident that this ambitious project will assist researchers worldwide by making detailed local information more accessible in one place thus assisting their research. The content of Parish Chest already has a good base upon which to increase quantity, quality and type of information on offer and includes the following:

Parish Registers: Transcriptions of births, baptisms, marriages, deaths and much more from local FHS Memorial Inscriptions: Information from gravestones across the country, compiled by local FHS Nonconformists; Baptists, Wesleyans, Independents, Quakers and many more nonconformist lists Wills and Probate : Indexes of wills and administrations Military and Naval: Militia lists and more Directories: Information from trade directories over the years Poor Law Records: Information on poor law and workhouses Maps: Essential for researchers; find one for your area Census: Many early censuses, few of which ever survived Leaflets and Booklets: Selection of How to leaflets and other useful booklets on many topics Miscellaneous: Coroners’ notes, apprenticeships, ships, mining accidents and much more



The above list is an illustration of the present contents, much of which has been compiled and produced by dedicated and expert volunteers of family history societies; we would welcome and encourage information from all similar organisations in order to expand the content of the Parish Chest.

This new one-stop genealogy shop is always open and our aim is to despatch orders within three days. Some information can be downloaded immediately to get people started on their research.

The website address is www.parishchest.com

Our sister website address is www.familyhistorybooksonline.co.uk

Our main website address is www.familyhistoryfederation.com

The Family History Federation, formed in 1974 and granted charitable status in 1982, promotes interest in researching family history worldwide and it specifically encourages researchers to join their family history societies. The Federation encourages and urges local societies to fully engage with local archives and other similar organisations to ensure that records survive and are accessible. Some societies have uploaded their journals and, indeed, researchers can join a local society via the Parish Chest and even renew their present subscriptions too.