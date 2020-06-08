LDSGenealogy.com has Reached the Milestone of 1 Million Items in the Web Site’s U.S. Genealogy Records Directory

The following announcement was written by the folks at LDSGenealogy.com:

LDSGenealogy.com has been growing rapidly and recently reached the milestone of 1 million items in our U.S. genealogy records directory (https://ldsgenealogy.com/dir/).

Our directory is designed to help people to easily locate the available genealogy records for a specific town, county, or state so that you can go to one place and find the relevant genealogical records you will need to locate your ancestors. Currently we include records from 723 different websites or archives. Some localities have more complete information than others, and we always welcome additional suggestions of online records to include.

LDSGenealogy.com is dedicated to helping families find their ancestors through our extensive records directory and helpful genealogy articles. The site is open to anyone interested in finding their ancestors, is privately owned, and is not an official site of FamilySearch International or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS).