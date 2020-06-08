More Than 100 Years of African American Funeral Programs are now Online

According to an article by Kenneth H. Thomas Jr, published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“The Digital Library of Georgia recently added more than 3,000 African American funeral home programs from Atlanta and throughout the Southeast to its vast collection of online sources.

“The programs span from 1886 to 2019 and can be great sources of information for genealogists. The materials that were digitized were contributed by the Auburn Avenue Research Library of the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System, the Wesley Chapel Genealogy Group and the Metro-Atlanta Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. Funding came from Georgia HomePlace, a program of the Georgia Public Library Service.”

You can read more at: https://bit.ly/2z91B24.