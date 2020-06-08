New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 8 June 2020

· June 8, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added 5M United States obituary, Minnesota death records and Electoral Registers for Wales, 1839-1778.  More records were added for American Samoa, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, England, Ireland, Micronesia, Niue, Peru, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, South Africa, Switzerland, and Zambia.  United States collections included CA, HI, ID, LA, MS, NH, NY, NC, OR, PA, UT, and VA.  

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 1,274 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Antwerp, Civil Registration, 1588-1913 4,074 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
Belgium Belgium, Hainaut, Civil Registration, 1600-1913 7,387 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
Belgium Belgium, Limburg, Civil Registration, 1798-1906 9,931 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912 5,803 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 3,792 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 1,993 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 3,052 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 6,281 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 8,909 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 16,914 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Cambridge Parish Registers, 1538-1983 2,979 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 9 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 1,015 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 55,858 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 88 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 15,963 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Dublin, 1924 Alumni Dublinenses, 1593-1846 29,883 0 New indexed records collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 199 0 New indexed records collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 1,397 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 4,522 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998 25,035 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 5,311 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 4,346 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Portugal Portugal, Portalegre, Catholic Church Records, 1859-1911 5 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 588 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Russia Russia, Samara Church Books 1748-1934 3,092 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 2,476 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 7,261 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 25,098 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 1,320 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 2,349 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Switzerland Switzerland, Fribourg, Census, 1880 25,591 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona Deaths, 1870-1951 416 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 22,276 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 2,784 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989 5 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011 1,476 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
United States Delaware, County Naturalization Records, 1796-1958 2 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 72 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 180 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000 185 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 8,179 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Jefferson Star, County Cemetery Records, 1800-2000 124 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Nez Perce County, Brower Wann Funeral Home Records, 1925-1986 3,777 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Buchanan County Obituaries and Cemetery Records, ca.1796-1988 30,068 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kentucky, Livingston County, Colored School Censuses, 1898-1913 8 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 35,386 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maryland, Baltimore, Locks Funeral Home Records, 1936-2007 8 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Saginaw County, Biographical Card File, ca. 1830-2000 88 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota Deaths, 1887-2001 448,980 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Waseca County Historical Society, Burial Cards, ca.1860-1992 461 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 39,307 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943 2,145 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, State Archives, Various Records, 1820-1951 97 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
United States Montana, Flathead County Records, 1871-2007 1 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999 249 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Hampshire, County Naturalization Records, 1771-2001 152,033 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Lackawanna, Holy Cross Cemetery Records, 1855-1965 31,860 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 21,368 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005 110 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955 421 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon Marriage Index, 1849-1884; 1991-2006 10,983 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 16,832 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 145 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 3,901,937 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 11,852 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 5,871 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 121 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Holy Cross Cemetery, Interment Records, 1909-1979 678 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Wales Wales, Monmouthshire (Gwent), Electoral Registers 1839-1889 455,348 0 New indexed records collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 1,215 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: