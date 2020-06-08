Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) Is the Smartphone Becoming the PC Replacement?

Family Legends: Facts or Fiction?

What Will Genealogy Research Look Like Post COVID-19?

\Last US Citizen Receiving a Civil War Pension Dies in North Carolina

MyHeritage Introduces Cross-Language Record Matches

MyHeritage is Offering a Father’s Day DNA Sale

Joel Weintraub’s YouTube Genealogy Video Talks are Now Available

Study MA History of Family online at an Irish University

Vivid-Pix Brings Back Family Memories –Relive Past Reunions & Create This Year’s — Virtually

Mayflower 400 (UK) Launches Second Film in New Virtual Voyages Digital Series Featuring Boston, Lincolnshire

Announcing the Launch of New Parish Chest Website

A Digital Map Will Provide Online Access to East End Cemetery, a Historic African-American Burial Ground in Richmond, Virginia

More Than 100 Years of African American Funeral Programs are now Online

Nearly Half a Million U.S. Naturalization Records from The Bronx and Queens to Become Available Online

New Historical Medical Professionals Added to the Occupational Records on

TheGenealogist Covering Doctors, Midwives, Opticians and Medics in British India

New British & Canadian Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 1 June 2020

LDSGenealogy.com has Reached the Milestone of 1 Million Items in the Web Site’s U.S. Genealogy Records Directory

Author Honor Moore To Be Presented in Virtual Literary Series with “Our Revolution”

Due to Covid-19 the 2020 British Institute Will Be Virtual

And You Thought You Had Problems Researching the Ancestry of Your Last Name?

Nurse Who Volunteered to Work in NYC Gets Married in Times Square, Surrounded by Fellow Health Care Heroes

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.