What Will Genealogy Research Look Like Post COVID-19?

According to an article by Kenneth H. Thomas Jr, published in the NJ.com web site:

“What will genealogy research’s ‘new normal’ look like post-COVID?

“As businesses and government agencies prepare to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19, it’s likely that genealogical research will look different for at least a little while.

“Certainly, there won’t be much change, if any, in the way we do our online research. More and more documents will become available as the database companies add more to their catalogs. That would have happened, pandemic or no.

“In-person visits will likely not be happening right away, or if they are, they will be for very abbreviated periods of time. That will be for the protection of patrons and staff, as well as for the collections themselves.”

He then goes on at some length to explain why protection of the original books, loose sheets of paper, and manuscripts is critical. Obviously, protection of the health of the librarians and archivists who preserve these materials and make them available to all is also very important. As a result, Klein believes all genealogists are going to see changes soon. These may be short-term changes or possibly even forever changes.

You can read Daniel Klein’s interesting article at: https://bit.ly/2UhlLOX.

What do you think?