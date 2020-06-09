This week, MyHeritage added 7 new reports to MyHeritage Health, and it now provides 42 risk reports on a wide range of health conditions. The new reports include a polygenic risk score for obesity and high BMI that is based on thousands of genetic variants, a significantly enhanced hereditary BRCA cancers report, and 5 carrier status reports that indicate if an individual is a carrier of a disease that may be passed down to their children.

According to the MyHeritage Blog:

“Many people have already benefited from the MyHeritage Health test, either by purchasing the kit, or by upgrading their genealogy-based MyHeritage DNA test to receive health reports without having to take a new DNA sample. We’ve received testimonials from customers whose lives have changed for the better as a result of taking this test.”

You can read all the details in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/06/7-new-reports-added-to-myheritage-health/.