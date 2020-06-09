Chris Darrington, R.I.P.

It is with a heavy heart that I pass on the news of Chris Darrington’s unexpected death this week. He was employed as MyHeritage’s Conference Event Manager, based at the company’s office in Lehi, Utah.

Hundreds, probably thousands, of genealogists met Chris at the many genealogy conferences he attended every year the United States. He not only was in charge of the MyHeritage display booth at every conference, he also helped customers most all day while he was in the booth. Many of the conference attendees probably will not remember his name but undoubtedly will recall his face and his always friendly mannerisms. While in the office, Chris also managed subscription services and accounts for over 270 libraries nationwide.

I will always remember Chris for his enthusiastic “after the end of the conference” daily activities. He and a group of other MyHeritage employees, along will many other friends and acquaintances, often attended local sporting events in the evening while visiting the many cities. Chris helped coordinate the attendance of many genealogists at local sporting events, especially professional baseball games.

Chris Darrington passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack last Saturday (June 6) at a very young age. I am not sure of his exact age but believe he was about 33 years old. He leaves behind a wife and 4 young children.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help Chris’ young family in the time of their need. If you would care to donate, please go to https://gf.me/u/x7y2wd.