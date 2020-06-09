NGS 2020 On-Demand! Now Available

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 9 JUNE 2020—The National Genealogical Society (NGS) announced that registration for its 2020 Virtual Conference resumes on 9 June. Over 1,887 people participated in the first part of the virtual event, NGS 2020 Live! The second part, NGS 2020 On-Demand!, starts streaming 1 July.

NGS 2020 On-Demand! is now available for purchase on PlaybackNGS.com. If you register for any NGS 2020 On-Demand! package, you’ll also receive the full day of lecture sessions from NGS 2020 Live! PlaybackNGS will contact all registrants to let them know when they can begin choosing their lecture sessions.

Registrants may choose from three lecture packages of either 10, 20, or 45 sessions offering incredible values and the ability to customize their packages. They can select from more than 85 webinars presented by nationally recognized speakers and explore a virtual Expo Hall with more than 35 exhibitors. Each package also includes all the sessions from NGS 2020 Live! and 18 sponsored bonus sessions. That’s up to 70 hours of exceptional genealogy education from NGS and its expert genealogists. Every NGS conference has a different theme–this year’s is Echoes of Our Ancestors–with a new program top to bottom so there is always more to learn and discover.

NGS 2020 On-Demand! offers genealogists the opportunity to develop genealogy skills that will help them expand their family history with a highly comprehensive set of on-demand webinars. Registrants can view or listen on their computers or mobile devices, from the comfort of their homes or anywhere, at their convenience from 1 July 2020 until 15 May 2021.

Register now on (playbackngs.com) for one of these three package options:

The “Full” Package includes all sessions from NGS 2020 Live!; streaming access to a choice of twenty NGS 2020 On-Demand! sessions from 1 July 2020 through 15 May 2021; an electronic copy of the virtual conference syllabus; and 18 sponsored bonus lectures. The “Works” Package includes everything in the Full Package with an additional twenty-five NGS 2020 On-Demand! sessions (a total of 45 lectures you choose); a USB with audio recordings of ALL the recorded sessions (more than 100 hours of audio content that can also be streamed to a mobile device); plus, the 18 sponsored bonus lectures. NGS 2020 “Light” Package includes all sessions from NGS 2020 Live!; an electronic copy of the virtual conference syllabus; and ten NGS 2020 On-Demand! sessions of choice. Registrants also will receive access to the full list of 18 sponsored bonus lectures.



For more information about NGS 2020 On-Demand! or to register, visit

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Falls Church, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian, seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.