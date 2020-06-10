$500K in Renovations to Altenburg (Missouri) Museum to Be Unveiled This Week

From an article by Jacob Wiegand in the Southeast Missourian web site:

Altenburg, Missouri, is a small town rich in regional history. A dedicated group now aims to showcase that history in a newly updated museum, reopening to the public in limited numbers Thursday.

The Altenburg Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum’s exhibits feature artifacts from the German migration to the region in the 1800s. The original church building, dedicated in 1845, is a room devoted to the region’s early Lutheran influence, and after the “new” church was built in 1867, the room was a school up until 1969, then storage for several years afterward, said Warren Schmidt, president of the Perry County Lutheran Historical Society.

And, behind a wall of glass display cases, there’s a research library — the Starzinger Family Research Library, where patrons can access ancestry.com and the international version for free, and access records and documents pertaining to family histories in the Perry County region and beyond.

You can read a lot more at https://www.semissourian.com/story/2815708.html.