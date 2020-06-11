Online Photo Archive Brings Romania’s History Back to Life

If you have ancestry from Romania, you probably will be interested in learning more about the lives of Romanians from an online collection of historic and modern photographs. The free archive that publishes analogue pictures donated by the public is filling a void in Romania’s collective memory – and creating a ‘mosaic of its history’, its founder explains.

Scenes of rural and societal life in the early 20th century are featured in the photos and postcards that open the archive, in which the Transylvanian region for now plays a leading role.

You can learn a lot more in an article by Marcel Gascón Barberá in the Balkan Insight web site at: https://balkaninsight.com/2020/06/11/online-photo-archive-brings-romanias-history-back-to-life/.