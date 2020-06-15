MyHeritage has just announced the release of something I have not seen before in any genealogy web site: a feature that brings blurry faces in any photo into sharp focus. Photos are enhanced using specialized technology that produces outstanding, high-definition results.

Perhaps you have old photos that look grainy or blurred, or photos of large family gatherings with many faces that are too small to recognize clearly. The MyHeritage Photo Enhancer aims to solve these age-old problems and produces phenomenal results that let you see your ancestors more clearly than ever before.

You can try the MyHeritage Photo Enhancer now.

This feature uses deep learning technology that was licensed by MyHeritage and seamlessly integrated into the platform to enhance photos by upscaling them (increasing their resolution).

You can enhance your photos and colorize them with MyHeritage In Color™, as these two features complement each other. Like colorized photos, enhanced photos are differentiated from the originals using a special embossed symbol, and enhancement does not modify your original photos. The addition of the Photo Enhancer makes MyHeritage the best platform for uploading, enhancing, and sharing historical photos, bar none.

To enhance your photos, visit the My Photos section of your family site, click on any photo in your albums, and then click Enhance. You can also use the MyHeritage Photo Enhancer page to upload photos to MyHeritage and enhance them, or scan your photos using the free MyHeritage mobile app.

You can find a lot more more information about the new MyHeritage Photo Enhancer, including numerous examples of enhanced photos, along with detailed instructions, in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/06/introducing-the-myheritage-photo-enhancer/.