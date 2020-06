I would like to invite you to attend a free live webinar on Wednesday, June 17 at 2pm Eastern U.S. Time. I will be discussing “Research Methods, Sources, and Citations.” You can join in at the appointed time at http://www.facebook.com/myheritage.

To convert 2pm Eastern U.S. Time to your local time zone, use any of the web-based time zone conversion services by starting at: https://bit.ly/2Y2woaC.

See you there!