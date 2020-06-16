Registration Now Open for Six International and Ethnic Live Workshops at the NGS 2020 Family History Conference

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

F ALLS CHURCH, VA, 16 JUNE 2020—Registration is now open for six international and ethnic workshops presented live and hosted by the National Genealogical Society (NGS) and FamilySearch. The workshops, originally scheduled for the in-person NGS 2020 Family History Conference, will be live online between 14 July and 17 July and are each two hours in length. Information and registration for the workshops is available on the NGS Conference website.

Research specialists from the world-renowned Family History Library will conduct workshops on German, Hispanic, Irish, Italian, Native American, and Swedish heritages, respectively. Each workshop will also have several moderators to assist with the Q&A portion of the workshop as well as with technical questions.

Reading Italian Records Workshop

Brandon Baird, AG, will teach participants how to read Italian civil registration records and church records. Fluency in Italian is not required.

Hispanic Research Methodology Workshop

Arturo Cuellar, AG, and Lyn Turner, AG, will provide instruction on how to research ancestors in Mexico, Latin America, and Spain. This workshop for beginners will cover basic research guidelines, finding aids, and language helps, along with a case study.

Strategies for Locating German Records Workshop

Camille Andrus, AG, will discuss the records of your German immigrant ancestor, help you identify what records are available, where they’re located, and how to use them effectively. This workshop is for those beginning research in Germany who have identified their ancestor’s hometown and are ready to research in Germany.

Swedish Research Strategy Workshop

Geoff Morris, AG, will lead a workshop on how to approach common problems and tackle them in an efficient way. Elements will include analysis, translation, records, and prioritizing research steps.

Ireland: Discovering Where and How They Lived Workshop

Craig Foster, AG, Dan Poffenberger, AG, Kori Robbins, AG, and Phil Dunn, AG, will provide insight on family history research in Ireland, a country that presents unique challenges in genealogical research. This workshop will help people understand Irish jurisdictions, as well as key record groups.

Native American Workshop

Lyn Rasmussen, CG, Forrest Emmett, and Hellen Bileen, will focus on using 20th century records as the foundation for researching Native American ancestry.

Prior to each workshop, registrants will receive an electronic handout. Event moderators and NGS staff will assist anyone who is unsure about how to participate in the virtual workshops.

Each workshop costs $35. Register soon to reserve your spot in these expert led workshops. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, 7 July.

For more information about the international and ethnic workshops, or to register, visit our conference website.

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Falls Church, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian, seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.