Announcing: ORA, the Online Repository Assistant

This is very interesting. Here is a new offering created by John Cardinal, a well-known software developer who focuses on creating software tools for genealogists. His past accomplishments include Family History Hosting as well as companion programs for use with The Master Genealogist (TMG) (from Wholly Genes Software), Second Site, and the TMG Utility. Now John has created a new product that looks like it will be a very useful tool. Here is the announcement from John:

Narragansett, Rhode Island, June 17, 2020 – Family History Hosting is pleased to announce ORA, a web browser extension combined with a Windows program to help you extract data from the web pages of your favorite online repositories and capture the information in your preferred genealogy program. ORA has several features that will save time, reduce errors, and increase the consistency of your data entry.

ORA works with the Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Opera browsers when used under Windows and supports these online repositories: Ancestry.com, FamilySearch, Find a Grave, Findmypast, General Register Office (UK), Newspapers.com, and Nova Scotia Genealogy. More repositories will be added with each update.

ORA’s Record Status feature helps you keep track of which records you have reviewed so you do not waste time reviewing a record that you have already processed or rejected. If you mark a record Pending or Questionable, ORA will add it to a list so you can easily return to it later.

There are several Clipboard-oriented features that simplify copying data to the clipboard. If you’ve ever pasted data only to discover it includes unwanted HTML formatting, newlines, or punctuation, or found it hard to select the text because of the way it is presented on the repository page, you’ll love how ORA simplifies this essential process.

At the heart of ORA is a data extraction engine that finds the data on a repository page and gathers it into the ORA Control Panel. The data fields can be copied to the clipboard, as described above. With ORA’s powerful Text Templates facility, you can combine field values into your preferred source or citation format and use the template output with ORA’s Clipboard feature. ORA’s Text Templates are similar to the sentence and citation templates found in RootsMagic, Family Historian, TMG, and other programs, but with special features for transforming fields as they are inserted into the output of the template.

For more automation, you can use ORA’s Auto Type feature where you define templates to send keystrokes and other control sequences to your genealogy program to do automated data entry!

For more information about ORA, see its Introduction at https://www.ora-extension.com/en/intro.htm?v=1.01 as a slideshow. The Introduction includes several videos that show ORA in action.

ORA is sold as a subscription service, $24 USD per year. ORA is not affiliated with any of the repositories it supports. ORA does not do any searching for you; it evaluates pages you visit during your normal use of a repository and makes it faster and easier to extract the information you find. For Ancestry, Findmypast, and other fee-based repositories, you must have an account with that repository.