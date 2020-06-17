Lagerfeld’s Fortune: Seven ‘Heirs’ Left in Limbo, an Accountant Who’s Gone Missing, a Suspicious Tax Tangle… And a Cat That May Get Millions

Oh, the life of the rich people. However, when they pass away, the legal problems of probating the will can be very complex.

According to an article by Alison Boshoff in The Daily Mail website:

Karl Lagerfeld — the titan of Chanel and Fendi — loved nothing more than to create a sensation in life. And, following his death in February 2019, a final scandal has been brewing which once again is captivating the fashion world. At stake is the ‘Kaiser’s’ fortune which is said to stand at £178 million ($224 million US), but may in fact be closer to £400 million (more than $500 million US).

His heirs are now bickering among themselves over who Lagerfeld loved best, and who will therefore be getting the largest slice of the loot. Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette, may become a very rich kitty as well.

This article has it all: money, a Rolls-Royce, a house in Vermont, another in Biarritz, a £25 million ($31 million US) apartment at the top of a block in Monaco with 360-degree views, traveling only by a private jet, and sex. The article really belongs in a Hollywood gossip magazine but I suspect genealogists will enjoy reading about sorting out the heirs. After all, we are used to reading old (and usually simpler) wills. This one is different!

You can read how the other half lives (or lived, in this case) in The Daily Mail website at https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8420189/Why-furs-flying-Karl-Lagerfelds-fortune-16-months-designers-death-2019.html.

My thanks to newsletter reader Michael Brophy for telling me about this story.