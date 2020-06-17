An article in the MyHeritage Blog shows that we are not the first to have problems with a pandemic. We are also not the first to require face masks when in public places. Our ancestors had similar, sometimes worse, exposures to epidemics.

Quoting from the MyHeritage Blog:

“As people around the world begin to emerge from sheltering in place, they find themselves in a strange new reality: one where half of our faces are hidden. Though they are here to protect us, the presence of masks can pose some new challenges — and the way we choose to cope with those challenges is just one expression of how we adapt to our new post-lockdown world.

“But the difficulties surrounding the use of masks goes back much farther than 2020. The MyHeritage Research team took a look at our newspaper collections to examine the surprisingly similar attitudes towards masks during previous epidemics in history.

“In this post, we’ll explore the social and psychological factors that influence our attitude towards masks, both in the present day and during previous pandemics.

“Living in a masked new world”

The full article may be found at https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/06/unmasking-pandemic-masks-then-and-now/.