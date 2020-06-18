A New Book From the Family History Federation: Introducing Manorial Records

The following announcement was written by the Family History Federation:

Family History Books is pleased to announce the launch of its latest publication, Introducing Manorial Records by Ian Waller. There are many publications dealing with manorial records but it is believed this book is the first aimed at – dare we use the phrase – the ordinary family historian. It is highly readable and leads researchers through the processes involved in an easy logical manner.

For centuries, the lives of our ancestors were controlled by the lord of the manor and this continued until their final demise in 1922. For many family historians, any mention of the manor makes them tremble because they think it leads back into the strange world of medieval history where only faint ghosts of our anonymous ancestors exist. Manorial records are an important source of information providing a fascinating insight of the day-to-day life of most of our ancestors.

Manors had countless officials, rules and regulations; they also held courts to deal with transgressions and to uphold the local laws. The records generated contain hundreds of people providing researchers with a treasure trove of names, some of whom could be one of their ancestors. Every person associated with the manor – urban or rural – will likely be named.

This introductory guide to manorial documents will unlock the mysteries of the manor and all its records leading readers through the process, explaining what you need to know and when you need to know it; where the documents can be found and how to interpret them so that you can use manorial documents to develop the history of your family. With a little patience and this book by your side, you will be pleasantly surprised at what you can do and what you do find!

Family historians should not ignore these records but embrace them and make them work in their research.

Printed in A5 size with 119 pages packed with detail. Introducing Manorial Records by Ian Waller is now available from Family History Books which is part of the Family History Federation. Cost £8.95. www.familyhistorybooksonline.co.uk

Postal address: FHF, PO Box 62 Sheringham NR26 9AR

‘Family History Federation’ is the operating name of the Federation of Family History Societies,

A Company Limited by Guarantee Company Number 2930189

(England & Wales) Registered Charity Number 1038721

Registered Office: 2 Primrose Avenue, Urmston, Manchester M41 OTY

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Before retiring Ian Waller was a professional genealogist spending over 30 years undertaking British research and was a former Chairman, and now a Fellow, of AGRA (The Association of Genealogists and Researchers in Archives), the body representing qualified professional genealogists throughout England and Wales. He currently serves as a trustee and education officer with the Family History Federation, is also a Fellow of the Society of Genealogists, and has authored several books in the Society’s “My Ancestor” series. He also lectures and runs workshops at many family history societies, U3A Groups and other organisations interested in local, social and family history.