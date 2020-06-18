MyHeritage DNA Test Review

Carrie Marshall has published a review of MyHeritage’s DNA Test Kits in the TechRadar web site. She writes:

“MyHeritage offers two tiers: ancestor tracking and genetic health screening. Neither service is cheap and the process takes a long time, but the results are comprehensive and very well presented.”

You may be interested in her review. If so, you can read the complete review at: https://www.techradar.com/reviews/myheritage-dna-test.

NOTE: MyHeritage is the sponsor of this newsletter.