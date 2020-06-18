Update: MyHeritage is Offering Free Access to Different Record Collections Every Day in June

On June 1st , I wrote (at https://bit.ly/3dhBx2K) about MyHeritage’s offer of “a different and significant historical record collection will be available for free” every day during the month of June. Indeed, That has worked out well and I have heard some positive feedback from those who have accessed these records. The offer of free access includes a total of around 400 million records!

Today’s free collection is the France Death Index, 1970-2019:

Here is the schedule for the remainder of the month:

Access to these collections on the specified days will be completely free, but free registration to MyHeritage will be required for non-MyHeritage users.

As the folks at MyHeritage wrote, “We hope you take advantage of this offer, and that more people will become familiar with the wonderful historical content on MyHeritage.”

 

