You can now Tour the Revolutionary War Yorktown Battlefield Virtually

· June 18, 2020 · History, Web/Tech · No Comments

Do you have an interest in the Yorktown Battlefield? Perhaps you had ancestors there. In any case, you can now check out the location –– virtually.

“The Yorktown Tour Guide is your complete guide to Yorktown, Virginia – site of the last major land battle of the American Revolutionary War and witness to George Washington’s decisive victory over General Lord Charles Cornwallis,” according to the app’s description.

The tour guide app has three different tours with a total of 21 stops from the historic town to the battlefield and allied encampment with photos and historical facts, according to the news release.

The app is free to download via the App Store and Google Play and is a joint venture with the American Battlefield Trust, a nonprofit preserving history and Colonial National Historical Park.

For more information about the Yorktown Tour Guide app, visit the American Battlefield Trust’s website.

