IAJGS Announces First Virtual Conference on Jewish Genealogy

The following announcement was written by the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies:

The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies (IAJGS) announces its 40th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will be a virtual conference for the first time, held Aug. 10-13, 2020.

“Given COVID-19, we are unable to hold our usual in-person conference, but are excited with the possibilities in continuing to offer our broad array of presentations and meetings on a virtual platform to our diverse audiences worldwide, from first-timers to conference veterans,” said Robinn Magid, conference chair.

Brainstorming and Connectivity will be the focus of four days of live, streamed sessions on broad topics presented as plenary sessions, panels and webinars. Meeting rooms will be provided for Special Interest Groups (SIGs) and Birds-of-a-Feather (BOFs) to help gather our worldwide audience. The Pre-Recorded Video Archive available to conference registrants for up to 60 days after the virtual conference will offer an even wider range of specialized presentations beyond the scheduled, live sessions.

The speaker roster includes some of the biggest names in genealogy, including Kitty Munson Cooper (blog.kittycooper.com); Janine Cloud (FamilyTreeDNA.com); Crista Cowan (Ancestry.com); W. Todd Knowles (Family Search); Daniel Horowitz (My Heritage); Schelly Talalay Dardashti (My Heritage & Tracing the Tribe) and Randy Schoenberg (Geni.com & Jewish Genealogy Portal).

Early Bird Registration is now open June 21 through July 5 on the Conference website at www.iajgs2020.org.

Conference Chair is Robinn Magid, a retired management consultant from Berkeley, California, who has 30 years of experience in Jewish genealogy research. She was also the chair of the 2018 conference in Warsaw, Poland. Robinn is a frequent speaker at the IAJGS conferences and various American Jewish Genealogical Societies.

The Conference is hosted by IAJGS, an umbrella organization of more than 90 Jewish genealogical organizations worldwide. The IAJGS coordinates and organizes activities such as its annual International Conference on Jewish Genealogy and provides a unified voice as the spokesperson on behalf of its members. Ken Bravo of South Euclid, Ohio, is IAJGS president.

The IAJGS’s vision is of a worldwide network of Jewish genealogical research organizations and partners working together as one coherent, effective and respected community, enabling people to succeed in researching Jewish ancestry and heritage. Find the IAJGS at: www.iajgs.org and like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/iajgsjewishgenealogy.