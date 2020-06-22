A New Book From Robert Charles Anderson: The Mayflower Migration

The following is an announcement from the New England Historic Genealogical Society – American Ancestors:

“This sixteenth book in the Great Migration Study Project opens with an essay on what led up to the sailing of the Mayflower and continues through its departure from Plymouth, England, describing the groups who made up the passenger list and how they were reshuffled when the Speedwell was abandoned. Following on the success of his most recent book Puritan Pedigrees—which revealed the “why” of the Great Migration to New England—Anderson now returns to the “who” and expands on the 60 sketches that appear in The Pilgrim Migration (2004) by adding newly discovered material, including biographies of about 30 passengers for whom we have info about their lives before they sailed. Like all of Anderson’s books, this work will be a must-have for all New England researchers.”

You can read more about The Mayflower Migration or order the book at: https://shop.americanancestors.org/products/the-mayflower-migration-1.