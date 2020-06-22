How Immune From COVID-19 Are You? New DNA Test Hopes To Offer Insight

I have no knowledge of this company and its products, other than what it says in a promotional article at https://www.greenentrepreneur.com/article/352231. It does look interesting, however:

With all the talk about boosting immunity during the pandemic, people are looking for ways to stay informed, take precautions, and boost their body’s ability to fight infection. Endocanna Health, a cannabis DNA company, believes they have a unique tool to help you understand your body’s genetic predispositions and potential health risks—a free DNA test that takes a molecular dive into your endocannabinoid system.

“We want to empower people with the information they need to take control of their immune health, especially at such a critical moment in public health and wellness,” says Len May, CEO of Endocanna Health. “Understanding your genetic predispositions and potential risks can help you take measures to support a healthy immune response.”

You can read a little bit more at https://www.greenentrepreneur.com/article/352231.

