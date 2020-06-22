Juneteenth: FamilySearch seeks Volunteers to Transcribe Records for a New Database of People of African Descent

· June 22, 2020 · Current Affairs · No Comments

From the FamilySearch Blog:

An image of a “Colored Census” from the archives of the Freedmen’s Bureau that was organized near the end of the American Civil War to assist newly freed slaves in 15 states and the District of Columbia. DiscoverFreedmen.org

Those looking for a Juneteenth weekend activity can go online and transcribe a small batch of digital images of records about people of African descent.

“We need indexers,” said Thom Reed, FamilySearch’s deputy chief genealogical officer for African heritage. “Come help us with this Caribbean Civil Registration Project.

You can read more about this worthwhile project at https://bit.ly/2V659tI.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: