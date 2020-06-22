Juneteenth: FamilySearch seeks Volunteers to Transcribe Records for a New Database of People of African Descent

From the FamilySearch Blog:

An image of a “Colored Census” from the archives of the Freedmen’s Bureau that was organized near the end of the American Civil War to assist newly freed slaves in 15 states and the District of Columbia. DiscoverFreedmen.org

Those looking for a Juneteenth weekend activity can go online and transcribe a small batch of digital images of records about people of African descent.

“We need indexers,” said Thom Reed, FamilySearch’s deputy chief genealogical officer for African heritage. “Come help us with this Caribbean Civil Registration Project.

You can read more about this worthwhile project at https://bit.ly/2V659tI.