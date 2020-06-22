I wrote about MyHeritage’s new Photo Enhancer one week ago at https://bit.ly/3eC7XGZ. The new product obviously has become very popular as the MyHeritage Photo Enhancer has now gone viral, with over ONE MILLION ENHANCED PHOTOS!

One of the MyHeritage employees told me today that the company has received amazing feedback from users who are excited, impressed, and even moved to tears as they see their family members in crystal-clear focus. One user commented that this feature “has enabled me to ‘know’ my grandparents in a way that I could not have otherwise.”

Indeed, I can understand why. The product is very impressive. One of my relatives once sent a rather fuzzy photograph to me a few years ago of our grandmother. Last week, I enhanced the photo by using MyHeritage’s Photo Enhancer and sent it back to my relative. I soon received an enthusiastic email message back stating, “that’s the best photo of Grammie I have ever seen!”

No, that is not our grandmother in the above photo. The photo I enhanced was of an older woman. The above photo is copied from MyHeritage’s announcement as it is a better example of what is possible with Photo Enhancer.

You can read more about MyHeritage’s new Photo Enhancer in my earlier article at https://bit.ly/3eC7XGZ as well as in the MyHeritage Blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/06/myheritage-photo-enhancer-goes-viral-one-million-photos-already-enhanced/.