Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm
The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:
(+) How to Obtain Your Own Domain Email Address
One Way to Preserve Your Genealogy Information Forever
Barking Up the Wrong Tree
Update: MyHeritage is Offering Free Access to Different Record Collections Every Day in June
MyHeritage DNA Test Review
Bad News: SB 372 Passes Georgia’s Legislature
Announcing: ORA, the Online Repository Assistant
Pandemic, Privacy Rules Add to Worries Over 2020 Census Accuracy
The Easy Way to Collaborate Online
Unmasking Pandemic Masks, Then and Now
Use of Genealogy DNA in an Iowa Cold Case Conviction Was Unconstitutional, According to the Defense Attorney’s Claims
2 Sentenced to House Arrest in Long-Running Scheme to Steal Rare Books
Meet the 18-year-old Genealogy Wiz Uniting Long-Lost Relatives all over The U.S.
You can now Tour the Revolutionary War Yorktown Battlefield Virtually
Dealing with our Aging and Deteriorating Microfilm Collections
State Of Maine Archives Offers Grants for Preservation of Archival Collections
A New Book From the Family History Federation: Introducing Manorial Records
An Announcement from EverPresent, a Family Memories Company
IAJGS Announces First Virtual Conference on Jewish Genealogy
Registration Now Open for Six International and Ethnic Live Workshops at the NGS 2020 Family History Conference
TheGenealogist Adds Nearly 53,000 new Headstone Records
Unique new Records from The National Archives Available to Search This Findmypast Friday
Lagerfeld’s Fortune: Seven ‘Heirs’ Left in Limbo, an Accountant Who’s Gone Missing, a Suspicious Tax Tangle… And a Cat That May Get Millions
NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
Recent Comments