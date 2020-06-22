Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) How to Obtain Your Own Domain Email Address

One Way to Preserve Your Genealogy Information Forever

Barking Up the Wrong Tree

Update: MyHeritage is Offering Free Access to Different Record Collections Every Day in June

MyHeritage DNA Test Review

Bad News: SB 372 Passes Georgia’s Legislature

Announcing: ORA, the Online Repository Assistant

Pandemic, Privacy Rules Add to Worries Over 2020 Census Accuracy

The Easy Way to Collaborate Online

Unmasking Pandemic Masks, Then and Now

Use of Genealogy DNA in an Iowa Cold Case Conviction Was Unconstitutional, According to the Defense Attorney’s Claims

2 Sentenced to House Arrest in Long-Running Scheme to Steal Rare Books

Meet the 18-year-old Genealogy Wiz Uniting Long-Lost Relatives all over The U.S.

You can now Tour the Revolutionary War Yorktown Battlefield Virtually

Dealing with our Aging and Deteriorating Microfilm Collections

State Of Maine Archives Offers Grants for Preservation of Archival Collections

A New Book From the Family History Federation: Introducing Manorial Records

An Announcement from EverPresent, a Family Memories Company

IAJGS Announces First Virtual Conference on Jewish Genealogy

Registration Now Open for Six International and Ethnic Live Workshops at the NGS 2020 Family History Conference

TheGenealogist Adds Nearly 53,000 new Headstone Records

Unique new Records from The National Archives Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

Lagerfeld’s Fortune: Seven ‘Heirs’ Left in Limbo, an Accountant Who’s Gone Missing, a Suspicious Tax Tangle… And a Cat That May Get Millions

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.