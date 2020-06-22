State Of Maine Archives Offers Grants for Preservation of Archival Collections

· June 22, 2020 · Current Affairs, Preservation · No Comments

Would you like financial assistance in creating and displaying an archive of newspapers, digitized photographs, audio recordings, or transferring microfilm to digital (and hopefully online) formats? If so, the Maine State Archives wants to hear from you.

The following press release was written by the office of Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap:

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap and the Maine State Archives today launched the New Century Community Grant Program for the preservation of archival collections.

This grant program will provide resources for collecting institutions throughout Maine to care for and improve access to their archival collections. Funding for the grant program comes from the Maine State Cultural Affairs Council and the Maine State Archives.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations are finding their resources strained, and we are pleased to be able to offer this assistance to help preserve Maine history far beyond our own collections,” said Secretary Dunlap.

The Archives will award grants of up to $1,500 to Maine government entities, non-profit collection or preservation organizations, and Maine State agencies charged with caring for historic collections.

Examples of eligible projects include: the purchase of archival storage materials; hiring an archivist to provide advice or create a finding aid for a large collection; digital imaging of a photograph or paper collection; or preserving important records on microfilm.

Prospective applicants can find more information and the grant application on the Maine State Archives website: https://www.maine.gov/sos/arc/organizations/grants.html.

The application deadline is June 26, 2020. The Maine State Archives will announce the grant awards in mid-July.

Applicants who have questions about their specific proposal are encouraged to contact Kate McBrien, Deputy Secretary of State for Archives, at 207-287-5790 or by sending an email to katherine.mcbrien@maine.gov.

