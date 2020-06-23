Shirley J. Riemer, R.I.P.

The genealogy community has lost another dedicated and productive researcher and author. Shirley J. Riemer of Mesa, Arizona passed away recently. Quoting from her obituary:

“Shirley made over 50 trips to Germany in her lifetime and shared her obsessions through 24 years of editing Der Blumenbaum, and 15 years writing the Mitteilungen publication for the Sacramento Turn Verein. Books she has authored or co-authored include The German Research Companion, and Researching in Germany. Her dedication to the German genealogy community was commemorated with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the International German Genealogy Partnership in 2017. One of her most recent topics of interest was “Writing to be Read”, which perfectly captures her commitment to unearthing hidden gems in her research in order to make her articles and stories come alive to her readers.”

You can read Shirley J. Riemer’s complete obituary at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/mesa-az/shirley-riemer-9110433.