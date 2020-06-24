Census Has New Method for Privacy but Researchers Want Proof

June 24, 2020

The Census Bureau claims to have improved its ability to provide accurate data without risking the privacy of its responses, but experts are concerned there isn’t time to test the method before the data is published. The tweaks to the new method are critical to an accurate population count, one that will affect legislative mapmaking and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funds.

“Unfortunately, the tabulation, documentation and quality control processes required for public releases of data products are enormously time and labor intensive,” Michael Hawes, the Census Bureau’s senior adviser for data access and policy, said in a statement. “With the 2020 Census now underway, we are unable to support the release of another full demonstration product.”

You can read more in an article by Michael Macagnone in the Governing web site at https://www.governing.com/community/Census-Has-New-Method-for-Privacy-Researchers-Want-Proof.html.

