Congress Members Express Concerns About Politicizing the U.S. 2020 Census

The following is a message sent by Jan Meisels Allen, Chairperson of the IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee:

The 2020 US Census has already experienced a number of problems, including going to the US Supreme Court over a citizenship question, inadequate funding, and a delay in the contractor contracts. Now there is concern expressed in an article in the New York Times that two new top level positions were filled with outside the agency political appointments which is unprecedented –and that is what is raising concerns about making the census partisan.

Until now only the Director of the Census Bureau, its Congressional liaison and its spokesperson have been political appointees. “For decades, the agency’s directors and top managers have been career statisticians, economists and survey methodologists — sometimes eminent ones.” The new appointees are:

Nathaniel T. Cogley, a professor who heads the government department at a Texas university, who will take a new position as deputy director for policy. His résumé lists many appearances on television and radio programs as a commentator on political issues and more.

Adam Korzeniewski, will be Cogley’s senior advisor. His Linked-In page lists him as a former political consultant for Republican candidates who most recently worked for the Census Bureau in a field job in New York. The Linked-In page has since been taken down.

The article in the New York Times includes comments by Congresspersons and a former Census Bureau head about the appointments as “disturbing” and away from the traditional non-partisan aspect of the census. The concern is that the appointees will seek to skew the 2020 census totals in an inaccurate way, by the need to accurately count the nation’s hardest-to-reach residents.

The decennial census is mandated in the US constitution to be taken every ten years. The first US census was taken in 1790.To read the press release announcing the appointments see:

https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2020/statement-new-staff.html

To read the New York Times article see: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/23/us/census-bureau-cogley-korzeniewski.html

To access the previous postings about the 2020 US Census see the IAJGS Records Access Alert archives at: http://lists.iajgs.org/mailman/private/records-access-alerts You must be registered to access the archives. To register for the IAJGS Records Access Alert go to: http://lists.iajgs.org/mailman/listinfo/records-access-alerts. You will receive an email response that you have to reply to or the subscription will not be finalized. It is required to include your organization affiliation (genealogy organization, etc.)