This Summer, Take Part in the Fine Old Pandemic Tradition of Graveyard Outings

From an article by Matthew Moyer in the Orlando (Florida) Weekly:

“Put on your copy of Disintegration or The Flood to pregame, get that cat’s eye eyeliner just right, hair carefully sculpted and black umbrella in hand, you’re on your way not to the goth club, but a leisurely afternoon at the cemetery!

“But the good news is that you don’t have to be of the gothic persuasion to enjoy an invigorating conversation in the graveyard; this is actually a recreational tradition going back more than 100 years. At a time when we’re looking for more variety in our socially distanced outdoor activities – the beach is just too crowded, and we don’t have what it takes for a lengthy nature hike – a saunter in a local cemetery is a nice way to while away a lazy summer day.”

You can read the full article at https://bit.ly/2Yu7p05.

I might also suggest you take along a smartphone or some similar computing device to take pictures and upload the text on tombstones to both BillionGraves and Find a Grave. That will help future genealogists, many of whom are located too far away to visit the cemetery.