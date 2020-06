NBC has released a list of television programs canceled or renewed for the 2020/2021 season. In the list, there is a one-line entry that lists:

Who Do You Think You Are? 11 (13 episodes) returning series which will debut (TBD)

That’s not much information but at least it confirms the renewal.

You can find the entire list of NBC programs at: https://newslagoon.com/en/entertainment/cancelled-or-renewed-status-of-nbc-tv-shows/152227/.