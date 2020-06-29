BCG Announces New Scholarship

The following announcement was written by the Board for Certification of Genealogists:

Board for Certification of Genealogists®

Scholarship for African American Students

Trustees of the Board for Certification of Genealogists developed genealogy’s first code of ethics in 1964. That Code admonishes us to act in the best interests of the profession. It seems clear that the perception of bias in the profession has the potential to harm the reputation of its members. As a leader in promoting standards and ethical behavior to the wider genealogical community, and as part of a good faith effort to engage on the issue of inclusiveness, BCG has established the “Board for Certification of Genealogists Scholarship for African American Students.”

Up to three scholarships will be awarded each year to offset a maximum of $1,700 of the cost of participating in an intensive genealogical education program, as well as the $300 cost of applying for the Certified Genealogist® credential. Following is the current list of educational offerings eligible for this scholarship:

Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh

Genealogical Institute on Federal Records

Midwest African American Genealogical Institute

Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy

Institute of Genealogy & Historical Research

We expect to announce the details of how to apply in time to name the first scholarship recipients after the annual meeting in October of this year. Thank you to Scott Wilds, a member of the BCG Executive Committee, for spearheading this initiative. BCG thus joins the dialogue about diversity in the profession and the larger genealogical community and where we go from here.