Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) The Easy and Inexpensive Way to Publish Your Family’s Genealogy Book

MyHeritage Photo Enhancer Goes Viral

Yonkers, NY Birth and Death Records Go Online For First Time

The U.S. Version of “Who Do You Think You Are?” has been Renewed for Another Season

A New Book From Robert Charles Anderson: The Mayflower Migration

Census Has New Method for Privacy but Researchers Want Proof

Congress Members Express Concerns About Politicizing the U.S. 2020 Census

How Immune From COVID-19 Are You? New DNA Test Hopes To Offer Insight

In the 1918 Flu Pandemic, Not Wearing a Mask Was Illegal in Some Parts of America. What Changed?

Juneteenth: FamilySearch seeks Volunteers to Transcribe Records for a New Database of People of African Descent

Myra Vanderpool Gormley, R.I.P.

Shirley J. Riemer, R.I.P.

Robinn Magid appointed Assistant Director of JRI-Poland

The National Genealogical Society Introduces a New Online Course: Transcribing, Extracting, and Abstracting Genealogical Documents

BCG Announces New Scholarship

Findmypast Publish new Catholic Records from The National Archives & Archdiocese of Southwark

Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com

Hibbert’s Gore, Population: One

This Summer, Take Part in the Fine Old Pandemic Tradition of Graveyard Outings

5 Reasons to Make a Chromebook Your Next Laptop

The Three Stooges Become Census Takers

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.