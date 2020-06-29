Robinn Magid appointed Assistant Director of JRI-Poland

The following announcement was written by Jewish Records Indexing-Poland (JRI-Poland):

The board of JRI-Poland has unanimously elected Robinn Magid to assume the new position of Assistant Director and member of the JRI-Poland executive committee.

Robinn has been a mainstay of JRI-Poland from the earliest days of our organization, taking on countless roles along the way. Becoming Assistant Director is a natural evolution of her growing responsibilities over the years.

Robinn is thoroughly familiar with the history, policies, and traditions of JRI-Poland and the core mission to provide the research community with access to all the records of importance to those tracing their Jewish roots in Poland. She has traveled to Poland on many occasions and has worked closely with our team on the ground there as well as the professionals carrying out records-extraction of the 1868-1915 Russian language records.

She is best known to the general Jewish genealogical community as chair of the 2018 International Conference on Jewish Genealogy in Warsaw and the chair once again for the 2020 virtual conference originally scheduled for San Diego.

In her new role, Robinn will be assuming and sharing responsibility for a wide variety of roles within the wide scope of JRI-Poland activities, both current and on the drawing board.

Launched in early 1995, JRI-Poland is the largest fully searchable database of indexes to Jewish vital records accessible online. 6.1 million records from more than 550 Polish towns are now indexed or fully extracted. More are being added every few months.